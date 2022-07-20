Agbontohoma, who made his senior debut for Wednesday last season in the Papa John’s Trophy, has trained with Darren Moore’s first team on numerous occasions, and is seen as on for the future as he continues his progression through the youth ranks at Middlewood Road.

Having signed from Southampton last summer, the 20-year-old has gone on to captain the U23s and make the first team matchday squad in League One, and now – after agreeing an extension – will be looking to take things further.

A statement from the club read, “Young defender David Agbontohoma has extended his contract with the Owls… The former Southampton man signed his first professional deal with Wednesday in July 2021 following a successful trial period.

“The 20-year-old, who made his Owls debut in last season’s 4-0 victory over Harrogate in the Papa John’s Trophy, is pleased to continue his S6 stay.”

Meanwhile, the player himself admitted that he was very pleased to pen an extension at Hillsborough, saying, “I am delighted to get this done with the season ahead, and now I want to work towards getting in the first team… Ever since I first came on trial, I found the club very welcoming.

“The gaffer handed me my debut last season which was a good experience and I’m just trying to kick on from there.

David Agbontohoma has extended his contract with Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)