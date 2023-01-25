Sheffield Wednesday are going to have quite the Goal of the Season package at the end of 2022/23, but Josh Windass seems to have his favourite already.

The Owls have scored some brilliant goals across all competitions so far, with Windass, Barry Bannan, Will Vauks and Dennis Adeniran just some of the players that have got in on the action in a season that has seen Darren Moore’s side score in a variety of different ways.

But for Wednesday’s number 11 there’s one in particular that stands out, and it was on one of the worst pitches of the campaign – away at Port Vale.

Vaulks, a man who’s risen into the spotlight of late, was the one who found the back of the net, and Windass says it’s his front-runner at this point in time.

“I don’t think I’ll be involved in Goal of the Season anytime soon, there’s been a couple of good ones!” he said to The Star. “Will Vaulks at Port Vale is mine to be honest - maybe Baz at home to Cheltenham - but Vaulks at Port Vale was one of the best goals I’ve seen on a pitch.

“The goal was ridiculous… Side-footed from 40 yards out, bar and in, I’ve never seen owt like it in my life.”

You get the feeling that – like the rest of the side – the former Rangers man is more focused on getting out of the division than any personal accolades, and with 16 goals and assists in 2022/23 so far he’s certainly doing his bit in what’s been an impressive run in League One and the FA Cup.

Josh Windass knows his Sheffield Wednesday Goal of the Season so far. (Steve Ellis)

He’s been utilised in a variety of different positions by Moore, whether that be up top, as a number 10, or in a more wide role, and he says that as long as he’s on the pitch then he’s happy.

“I’ll play wherever,” he explained. “Obviously I prefer playing as a 10 - I’d never actually really played as a striker until I came here - but as long as I’m on the pitch I’m happy.

“I don’t tend to get as involved in the game as much when I’m a striker, but the job there is to score goals and link play. Holding the ball up and stuff is not a part of my game that I’m particularly strong in - which is not surprising given the positions that I’ve played all my life. I just try and do my best.

“I prefer playing a little bit deeper to try and make the blindside runs and get shots on goal, and that’s something I’ve been trying to do recently.”

Wednesday take on Fleetwood Town this weekend for the third since in the space of a few weeks, and will be looking to make it three for three and book their spot in the fifth round of the cup along the way.

