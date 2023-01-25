Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has paid tribute to former teammate, Jose Semedo, after his decision to announce his retirement.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 38-year-old, who spent six years with the Owls, was calling time on his long career to spend more time with his family, and well wishes have poured in from all across the Wednesday family – both fans and players alike.

Bannan, who found Semedo at Hillsborough when he arrived, has spoken highly of the Portuguese midfielder, saying that he was the one who welcomed him to S6, and that he’s tried to learn lessons from his leadership.

“I saw the news break earlier in the week,” Bannan said in his upcoming programme notes. “And I just want to thank him for the time he was here, he made me feel at home.

“It was strange from an overseas player, it’s normally the home-based players that tell you about the club but he was the one telling me what Sheffield Wednesday was all about, the fans and everything.

“He obviously took the city and the club to his heart, the same way that I have and a lot of that is down to Semi. I used to sit next to him in the changing room when I first came here and I learned from him… I’ve taken that on as captain.”

Bannan went on to say that he hopes to have Semedo back at some point for a proper ‘send-off’, saying, “He was a warrior and one of the most hard-working players I have come across in my career.

Jose Semedo saying thank you to the Sheffield Wednesday fans. (Steve Ellis)

“Even when he wasn’t playing because when I came here he was more of someone who would come on in games, but his attitude never changed, his commitment to work, he would be first in and last out.

“He was just a great example for people of how you should be in the changing room, playing or not playing.

“He’s retired now and has had a great career and I’d like to see him back at Hillsborough one day to get the send-off he deserves.”