Lee Gregory was the hero for Sheffield Wednesday against Fleetwood Town.

Wednesday got off to a perfect start.

A lovely ball over the top from Jack Hunt – who returned to the side after missing the Wycombe Wanderers game – found Lee Gregory, but the Owls number nine still had plenty to do after controlling it on the chest just outside the box.

He used his strength to roll Toto Nsiala, and did brilliantly to stay on his feet and calmly slot past Alex Cairns. They couldn’t have wished for a better opening - everything was going to plan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until it wasn’t.

Jordan Storey, who has been so solid since joining Wednesday, poorly miscontrolled the ball inside his own box and gifted Fleetwood a chance. The first cross was blocked by Sam Hutchinson, but Callum Camps was left alone on the edge of the box to drill it into the bottom corner.

And Wednesday seemed rattled.

So many goals that Darren Moore’s side have conceded this season have come from set pieces, so to see Fleetwood capitalise on that themselves was no surprise.

Sheffield Wednesday faced Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Dan Batty whipped in a freekick from the right, and Joe Garner made no mistake after being left practically unmarked. Wednesday were behind, and back out of the top six again.

Barry Bannan, who had worked tirelessly in the midfield, almost levelled things up 10 minutes before with an Eric Cantona-esque chip only to see it hit the post, and the follow up by Callum Paterson cannoned back off the bar. It was the closest they’d come since their opening goal.

Half time came and went, and it was much of the same as the second 45 continued.

Wednesday had all of the ball, but Fleetwood – content with sitting back and trying to hold their lead – wouldn’t budge.

The Owls never asked any real questions of Cairns, and with just over an hour gone Moore looked to his bench. Josh Windass made his long-awaited return and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing took to the field as well – Marvin Johnson and George Byers were sacrificed.

But it wasn’t the subs that got the job done. It was a man who goes by the name of Gregory.

Massimo Luongo clipped a ball into the box after some nice interplay down the left, and Wednesday’s number nine simply couldn’t miss. The visitors were level, and the away end erupted.

But they weren’t done yet… As Gregory’s name was belted out in the Percy Ronson stand, he picked up the ball just moments after the kickoff, and there was only one thing on his mind.

With his name on the lips of those watching behind him, the Owls striker pulled back his right leg and drilled it bottom left. Cairns reached for it, but couldn’t get there. Cue carnage amongst the travelling Wednesdayites – who had barely had chance to breathe. Wednesday were ahead!

After that, it was just about staying calm for Wednesday. They’d thrown away one lead and wouldn’t want to do it again. Chey Dunkley was brought on to make sure.