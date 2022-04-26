The Sheffield-born striker went to seven goals in as many matches with a classy triple effort, the second and third came within a minute to turn a bizarre match on its head and catapult them into fourth place in the League One table.

Wednesday welcome Portsmouth to Hillsborough on Saturday knowing a win will extend their promotion campaign.

“I’m really pleased,” Moore said. “Greggers will get all the plaudits and rightly so, his were three excellent finishes tonight. He looked sharp and credit to him and the team for getting back into the game.

Owls boss Darren Moore

“When I looked at the balance of the game I felt we dominated it from start to finish, but we gave away two stupid, silly goals that put us on the back foot and made the game a more closely fought contest than it should have been.

“There were a few harsh words said at half-time which were needed, and the group responded in the right manner.”

An early goal forced Fleetwood to step out of their low block before calamity defending allowed the relegation-threatened Lancashire side to go 2-1 up heading into half-time.

But Gregory’s two-in-a-minute flurry won out on a white-knuckle night at Highbury.

Moore continued: “We had a lot of possession of the ball and I felt we got into threatening areas without that final ball.

“It was great stuff from Mass to get in and stand it up from Greggers to make it 2-2 and you felt that pendulum swing.

“The third, it was great determination from Lee, all of his own doing to open it up, but you have to look at the run from Pato to open things up and he executes it really well.