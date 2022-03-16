Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley: Accy boss offers honest verdict on Owls draw

John Coleman, manager of Accrington Stanley, was happy with his side's fightback against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Nathan Stirk.

The Owls took the lead against Coleman’s side in the second half as Callum Paterson smashed home after some good work from Jack Hunt, however a late equaliser that went down as an own goal by Marvin Johnson meant that they were able to secure a 1-1 draw and take a point back to Lancashire.

Darren Moore’s opposite number said that he was pleased with his team’s fightback at S6, but admitted that he was disappointed with the way that they conceded.

Speaking to BBC Lancashire after the draw at Hillsborough, the Accrington boss said, “I’m pleased that the lads got the reward for their efforts. Sheffield Wednesday are a good side… They created some good opportunities and got down the side of us a bit too easy for my liking in the first half and flashed balls across the box, but we defended well.

“It was a hard-working shift, and I thought as the game went on we got better. I was disappointed by the goal, because we’d done the hard yards by blocking the first shot, and it was soft header back in. It was a free header, and that’s disappointing, but we showed the determination and spirit to get back into it.”