Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s move from Sheffield Wednesday to Hatayspor looks to be almost complete after he jetted out to Turkey.

The Star reported earlier this week that the 22-year-old was on the verge of finalising a move to the Turkish Super Lig after being offered a substantial three-year deal in the top-flight over there, and now he’s been seen out with Hatayspor manager, Volkan Demirel, ahead of his proposed switch.

Dele-Bashiru will be a free agent in less than a weeks’ time and is therefore able to move wherever he likes without a transfer fee, however his age - and the fact that Wednesday did offer him a new deal - means that the Owls will be due a small amount of compensation.

It doesn’t look like he’s the club’s only new signing on the horizon, either, with former Liverpool striker, Armin Hodžić, also seen with Demirel in the post published on his Instagram stories. Hodžić has also played for Dinamo Zagreb and is a Bosnia and Herzegovina international.