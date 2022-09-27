Wednesday could potentially go top of the table this coming weekend if they pick up all three points against Port Vale and other results go their way, but their manager admits that things have got away from them on a couple of occasions this season.

Saturday’s 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers saw them become the league’s top scoring side with 20 goals in 10 games, and the current calendar year has seen them score more goals at home (48) than any other side in the top four tiers of English football.

But Moore has thrown down the gauntlet to his players, saying that there is still a way to go, and that he wants more of what he’s seen from them.

Speaking over the weekend, he told the media, "There is always more to come. We will keep building and getting better… We want to keep moving in the right direction. We have had some real tough opposition in the first 10 games.

"One or two results got away from us, but we have not let it deter us. We have stayed solid and focused. It is going to need more of that over the course of the season.

"We know there is a long, long way to go but you have got to start from somewhere.”

Darren Moore wants even more from his Sheffield Wednesday players.