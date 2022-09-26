‘Love them’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss sets out Owls plan ahead of Port Vale tie

The Owls returned to winning ways over the weekend as they recorded an impressive 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, and Moore was pleased with how they’ve reacted to the disappointing defeat to Barnsley earlier in the month.

Wednesday now have a chance to potentially go top of League One this coming weekend if things go well elsewhere and they beat Port Vale, and the lack of midweek game means they have plenty of time to prepare.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We wanted to get back to winning ways,” Moore told the media. “We never look too far… Even with the games that we have played, I know we all focus on the results, but I look at the performances. I always think that if you get the performance then the result will never be too far away.

"We didn't perform in the Barnsley game for whatever reason, but the reaction since Barnsley has been relatively good. I thought the fight back against Ipswich was tremendous. They are a good side and the way that we fought back kept the momentum going.

"We managed to get the three points against Wycombe, and we build again. We have got a full week to work and I love them. It means we can get five to six really detailed sessions in before we get to the next game.”

And what will those sessions entail?

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore has a plan for the free week this week.

"We are going to be working on all sorts in and out of possession,” he replied. “I will split the week into two and we will work on all aspects.

"I will further reemphasise messages to the team in terms of what is needed going forwards.

"I like a full week because you get to implement and put your ideas into the team.”