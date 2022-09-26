It was the wideman’s dangerous ball into the box that was turned into Wycombe’s net by Joe Jacobson early into the clash at Hillsborough, and while Sam Vokes made it 1-1 shortly afterwards the Owls were able to pick up three points thanks to goals from Barry Bannan and Josh Windass.

Johnson hasn’t had the easiest start to the season on a personal level, but looked good at left wingback as he whipped cross after cross into dangerous areas on Saturday.

He feels that the whole team can take confidence from the victory as they made it their best points tally after 10 games in over 30 years, but he says they won’t be resting on their laurels.

“We can take massive confidence from it,” he told the media. “But we just move on to the next one now. We’re still holding back about losing points against Ipswich, but it shows the belief and the aims that the boys have got in the changing room.

“We know what we are in this league, and we’re going to work hard. With the ability we have, we want to play all the best teams...

“We’ve played a lot of the top teams, and there have been spells where we’ve cut through them. If we can do it against them then we believe that we can do it against anybody.”

Johnson also touched on his personal contribution – and admitted that he didn’t know much about the opener on Saturday until he saw the celebrations.

He explained “I’m trying to help the team in any way that I can, and produce goals and assists, and create chances. I want to help out where I need to… After every game I feel that I can do better.

“I felt good, I just tried to contribute whether it was an own goal or not – I can try and take some credit from it! But as long as I can contribute to the team then any performance is good.

“I didn’t even know the goal went in until everybody started celebrating anyway!”