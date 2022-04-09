It was revealed on Friday that the Dutch attacker would not be making the trip to Bolton after picking up an injury in training, with Darren Moore explaining that he hasn’t trained for a few days now.

The good news is that, unlike several other injuries this season, Sow’s is not a long-term issue, and it’s been suggested that he could even be back in contention for the MK Dons game next week.

After confirming that Sow would not face the Trotters, the Owls boss went on to say, “We think he will be alright for the next game... It is an injury that he has sustained in training and we think if we can leave him for two or three more days that it will settle down and can join back up with the squad. We will see after the weekend. He has not trained since the early part of the week so we have taken him out of the squad.”

And while Sow falls out on contention, Liam Palmer is back, and there’s good news with regards to Adeniran, who is now on the verge of a return well ahead of schedule following surgery.

With regards to the midfielder’s potential return, Moore admitted that it would be a huge boost, saying, “He has looked really, really good. He looks really strong. He didn't look out of place. We will stretch him a bit more but he has been really good with what he has coped with so far.

“It has been wonderful for him to be back in amongst the players again. He has got that affectionate smile back on his face, which is great. We look forward to seeing how his work goes over the next seven days or so.

