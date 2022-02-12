Moore and Warne have become close friends over the years, and while the Owls boss admits that he hasn’t spoken to him since last week in the build-up to this weekend’s clash, he said that he is looking forward to a catch-up at Hillsborough.

Rotherham are in fine form at present as they maintain their place on top of the League One table, but Moore’s outfit have won five of their last six games in the division and are closing in on a return to the Play-Off places in their bid to form a promotion push in the second half of the season.

When asked about Sunday’s opponents, Moore replied, “They are having a tremendous season and Paul is doing a fantastic job, he’s put his stamp on that team and they have an identity... All the ingredients are there for a good, entertaining game at the weekend.

“The form that both clubs are in bodes well for a great game too, it’s good for the area as a whole and we both go into Sunday in the ascendency. It’s wonderful to see both clubs performing in the league… We’ll lock horns and go head to head, and I certainly hope that on Sunday lunchtime it lives up to the spectacle that we hope it’ll be.”

He also praised South Yorkshire derbies in general, saying, “They are excellent and being up here in Yorkshire with Doncaster, Barnsley and now Sheffield Wednesday, I know they mean a lot. They are passionate and committed and it’s important for the local area. It’s televised on Sky - so all eyes are on us and I’m looking forward to it.”

Warne’s Millers have won their last five league games – scoring 10 goals along the way – and have one of the division’s top scorers at their disposal. Michael Smith has got 16 goals to his name so far in their climb to the top of the table, and he’ll no doubt be looking to add to that this coming weekend.