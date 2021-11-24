MK Dons chief Liam Manning makes big claim after Sheffield Wednesday's comeback win

Having got their noses in front early in the second half thanks to a 25-yard stunner from their top-scorer Scott Twine, the Dons squandered their single-goal advantage in the final 10 minutes.

The result saw Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons swap places in the play-off positions.

MK Dons chief Liam Manning claimed his side weren’t brave enough to see out their 1-0 lead under the lights at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening.

Manning said at full time: “It was a tough one to take, especially with the timing of the goals. I cannot question the desire and attitude, but what it came down to was our quality in possession.

“We had to show more bravery. It’s tough, coming to a place like this with the momentum and noise that 20,000 people here bring. We had to be brave, step up and be on the ball, manage it at 1-0 up. Keep the ball, take the sting out of the game and get the fans on their back by doing that.

“We didn’t do that well enough when we could have. It was there to build and keep the ball and we didn’t do it well enough.”

The atmosphere at Hillsborough cranked up significantly after Lee Gregory’s leveller before the stadium erupted when the returning Josh Windass fired home the winning goal in injury time.