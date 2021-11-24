With club owner Dejphon Chansiri watching on from the stands for the first time in Moore’s reign, the Owls produced a marvellous late comeback at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening to beat high-flying MK Dons 2-1 in injury time and move back into the play-off spots.

The boss claimed the result was his ‘best three points’ since taking charge in March – a year after Chansiri last visited Hillsborough – and revealed the chairman had wished the players luck prior to kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri watched the Owls beat MK Dons 2-1 on Tuesday. Photo: Steve Ellis.

He said: “We had a great chat yesterday. I’m really pleased he’s here and I’ve met him, he’s passionate, he’s got a wonderful desire for the game, he loves the game of football.

"He came down before to see all the players to wish them well. The time he is here we’ll be spending some time together. With all the video calls we’ve had over the time I’ve been here it’s really great to meet him in person.”

Thailand-based Chansiri watched the Owls register back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since August alongside members of his family in the directors’ box, according to club staff.

Moore was unable to confirm how long he will be staying in the UK but added: "I’m delighted he’s here, I’m delighted we won the game, I’m delighted he’s felt it.

“When I interviewed for the job here his desire and energy to win football matches rubbed off on me. As long as he’s here we’ll spend as much time as we can together."

Mr Chansiri is also set to meet Labour MP for Brightside and Hillsborough Gill Furniss during his temporary stay after she demanded answers about how out-of-pocket season ticket holders from 2019/20 and 2021/22 can get their money back.

In recent days he sanctioned the club’s fifteenth new signing of the current campaign, former Premier League winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who has joined on a free transfer after leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season.