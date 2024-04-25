Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Sheffield sides have had a strong campaign in 2023/24, and they headed into the clash at Bramall Lane occupying the two spaces behind leaders, Birmingham City, but with games in hand. Wednesday had one, United three, and a win for either side would see them rise to first place.

For years the Blades have been the top dogs on the youth scene in the steel city, so they went into this home game as favourites despite the fact the two teams drew 2-2 at Hillsborough back in October in a game that saw Bailey Cadamarteri score one of his last goals at this level before being promoted to Danny Röhl’s first team.

And it was United who started on the offensive… Adam Alimi-Adetoro cleared a goal bound effort after Pierce Charles had been rounded by Louie Marsh, and the Owls stopper was also forced into action by Sai Sachdev – pulling off a great save at close range to keep the scores level.

That didn’t last long, though, and moments later the hosts took the lead through Ryan Oné who sent a fizzing strike into the bottom corner that was too strong for Charles to do anything about. First blood Blades.

The tide seemed to shift after the opener, and for a while it was Wednesday who looked most likely to get the next goal. Joey Phuthi was proving a handful, Sam Reed struck his shot just wide after finding space on the edge of the box, and then Mackenzie Maltby saw his effort excellently saved by Luke Faxon following a driving run from the Owls midfielder.

Despite their pressure, however, they weren’t able to make it past Faxon in goal, so it was 1-0 heading into the break, and it was the red and white half of the city that was going top of the Professional Development League North table.

The second stanza was a cagey one, with no real chances for either side in the opening stages, but it was the Owls who went closest to getting on the scoresheet as Bruno Fernandes saw his effort well saved by Faxon following some good work from Favour Onukwuli down the left.

Andy Holdsworth delved into his bench after 65 minutes, looking to inject something new into the midfield, with Sean Fusire continuing his comeback from a long-term injury. Sadly for the visitors, though, they found themselves two goals down not long afterwards.

A ball over the top was chested down by Jay Tinsdale, and ended up at the feet of Marsh. The 19-year-old attacker took a couple of touches before firing into the top corner of Charles’ net, finishing with aplomb to practically put the game to bed.

Another roll of the dice for Holdsworth came in the form of Jarvis Thornton, who came on to replace Maltby in midfield, but it was Michael Collins who looked set to take the bragging rights in this one.

Faxon was at the ready once again to keep Fernandes out from close range, keeping up what had been a tremendous performance between the sticks, and it was looking increasingly likely that he’d be keeping a clean sheet to top it off.

Wednesday pushed to get themselves back in the game, with Onukwuli trying his best to make something happen, but the Blades were resolute in defence and any chance of a comeback seemed slim.