Wednesday face the Baggies at Hillsborough this weekend in what could prove to be a pivotal tie in the Championship. For the hosts they go into the game know that they hold their survival fate in their own hands, while West Brom could secure a top six finish if things go their way.

Some had hoped that the visitors would arrive at S6 with their spot in the play-offs all but secured, however a big win for Hull City over Coventry City - in which they twice threw away a lead - means that the Tigers are now just three points behind Carlos Corberán’s side as we head into the final two fixtures.

The 3-2 defeat for Coventry all but kills their chances of climbing above West Brom or Norwich City, though it’s not mathematically done yet, and WBA and Norwich could both be celebrating earning another shot at promotion come Saturday evening if they avoid defeat and Hull are beaten by Ipswich Town.

For Danny Röhl and his Wednesday side, though, it won’t change a thing. Both he and Barry Bannan have spoken about the desire to win all of their remaining games, and what West Brom have to play for won’t be affecting their mindset. The Owls would take a huge step towards survival if they were to be able to pick up all three points - however one eye will be on the crunch game between Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City that takes place at the same time.