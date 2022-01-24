The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan from Middlesbrough, was the only player to have been part of every squad in every competition for Wednesday this season until he was left out in the 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle, and the same fate befell him for the 3-2 Oxford United defeat over the weekend.

There has been plenty of speculation about the midfielder’s future at Wednesday after Chris Wilder mentioned not long back that he may be recalled during their Covid-19 crisis, however weeks have passed since those comments and he’s still at Hillsborough.

But with the former Rotherham United man missing out for two games in a row, more questions have been raised about his time in S6, and Darren Moore says that it’s purely a selection thing when questioned on his second absence.

Moore told The Star, “Lewis Wing was here today, I just thought that with the balance on the bench - with the midfielders on there - Lewis just missed out on the matchday squad. But he’s fit an available, and we’ll have a look at him for next week.”

And when asked whether there was any plans for his loan to be cut short, Moore replied, “No, we’ve not heard anything from Boro - it was just about the balance on the bench.”

Wednesday face Ipswich Town at the weekend as they return to home soil in what will be their final game before the transfer window closes on Monday.