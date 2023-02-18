MK Dons midfielder, Ethan Robson, will not be ready to face Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon at Hillsborough.

The Owls take on the Dons at 3pm today as they look to equal a club record of 19 league games without defeat, but go up against a side desperate to bounce back after a 5-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers a few days ago.

Wednesday are expected to welcome back the likes of Lee Gregory, Jack Hunt and Dominic Iorfa after they missed the 3-0 win over Morecambe, though Mallik Wilks won’t be so lucky as he deals with a calf problem.

For the visitors, it’s been confirmed by manager, Mark Jackson, that Robson won’t be able to make this fixture, while another midfielder, Dawson Devoy, could be doubtful due to illness.

He said, “Dawson was feeling ill this week. He's played a lot of football for us recently and has been influential for us, but we'll have to see how he is.

“Ethan Robson is back in training but the game on Saturday is too soon for him. He could be back in contention for the game against Ipswich.”

Meanwhile, one of the club’s January signings, Anthony Stewart, remains sidelined after picking up what was described as a ‘freakish injury’ just days after joining on loan from Aberdeen.

Jackson explained about the defender’s current situation, “It'll be a few more weeks than we thought. We've not got a timescale on it but it will be longer than a couple of weeks. If he responds well in the next eight to 10 days, it might be shorter but we'll have to see how he reacts to the treatment.”

