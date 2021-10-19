Bonner, who is hoping to secure his side’s first home win in League One since August, said that Paul Digby and Dimitar Mitov should be recovered in time for the game after picking up some ‘bumps and bruises’ in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, however can’t be certain on that just yet.

When discussing team news ahead of the visit of Wednesday, Bonner told the media, “Speaking to a few of the boys yesterday, they seem to be OK, it is just the usual matchday bumps and bruises so I think everyone should be OK. I think Paul took a whack as he does every game. Dimi had a back issue but all of those have settled down yesterday.

“We have not seen them today… We will hope to get them on the grass this morning and have everybody pretty much available that was available on Saturday.”

On Lankester, however, he added, “Jack Lankester will hopefully be out running today, but he will not be fit for selection Tuesday and probably Saturday either. We want him back in training soon so we can get him back up to speed and back contributing because obviously we have got a busy month ahead.”

Wednesday and Cambridge face each other in the league for the first time since 1984, with the Owls chasing a return to the Play-Off places if all goes to plan.