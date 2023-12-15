Sheffield Wednesday looking towards a 'long term' vision with Bailey Cadamarteri

The signing of Bailey Cadamarteri to what has now been described as a 'long-term' deal is a message to those outside the club that Sheffield Wednesday are looking to build something big for the future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That's according to manager Danny Röhl, who speaking after Cadamarteri claimed his second senior goal at Norwich City in midweek once again praised the attitude and hunger of the teenager. The signing of a new deal secures the future of a prospect that has been the subject of admiring eyes from the Premier League in seasons gone by.

"I pushed this topic in the last two weeks very hard," Röhl said. "I tried everything to make sure we keep this player here because we spoke about his potential and that he is the future of our club. It's two goals in the last three games and always it is fantastic to have a striker who can score."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadamarteri is playing an important role as Wednesday's front man and has produced increasingly mature performances technically alongside his two-in-three goals tally. Röhl, a former youth coach in the widely admired Red Bull set-up, has spoken about his keenness to build stronger relationships with the club's academy. Recent under-21s coach Neil Thompson has been brought into the senior staff full-time in an attempt to firm that link up, while the likes of Joey Phuthi and Sam Reed are believed to have impressed.

For now it is striker Cadamarteri that has stolen the march on his contemporaries and is busy forging a pathway for those around him. His is a first step towards the sort of moves the new coaching team at Wednesday wants to make towards a grand vision for success at S6.