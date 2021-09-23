Some bang on, some not so much... - Can you name these Sheffield Wednesday stars from FIFA 22?

Wednesday have a few proper face scans in the game for players of theirs that have spent time in the Premier League in the past, but for plenty of others they’ve just ended up with generic faces that don’t necessarily carry a striking resemblance.

Barry Bannan is the highest-rated Wednesday players in the game with a rating of 73, but is closely followed by Bailey Peacock-Farrell (72) and then Saido Berahino and Dominic Iorfa (both 70). Both home and away kits are on show, as well as the orange goalkeeper kit.

We put together a little quiz to see which of Wednesday’s players you can recognise in FIFA 22 – which is out officially from October 1st.

Let us know how you get on...

