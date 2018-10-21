Middlesbrough defeat will spur Sheffield Wednesday on to greater heights, claims Barry Bannan

Influential playmaker Barry Bannan says the disappointment Wednesday's players felt after their defeat to Middlesbrough will spur the team on to greater heights this season.

Second half goals by Mo Besic and Britt Assombalonga condemned the Owls to only their second Championship loss in 10 outings.

Midfielder Adam Reach pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute but Boro held on to end Wednesday's unbeaten home run on Friday night.

Bannan said: "This (defeat) will spur us on. We’ve been getting plaudits in recent weeks but we lost against Middlesbrough and it’s about how you bounce back.

"We have big characters in the team so it's up to us to kick on and put the Middlesbrough game to one side.

Adam Reach bemoans individual errors after Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to his former club Middlesbrough

"It is good we have another game coming up so quickly to get Middlesbrough out of our system.

"You can never be disappointed for too long because the games come thick and fast in the Championship. It's actually a good thing because we can get back out there and change the mood and that's what we want to do."

Wednesday have slipped to 11th in the standings but are only six points behind table-topping Boro.

"The league is so tight at the minute so it’s tough to look at it and predict what will happen," insisted Bannan. "It’s still in our hands and if we can keep going we should be there or thereabouts."

Scotland international Bannan felt "a mad 10 minutes in the second half" cost the Owls against Tony Pulis's Boro outfit.

He said: "We played well. It was never going to be a game where you play good football.

"Middlesbrough set up to spoil the game. They probably had five defenders on the at the end so it was hard to break them down. They are a very organised team and everyone knows their jobs.

"Once they got the first goal, it made it even harder. We wanted to keep our unbeaten home record going but it is not the end of the world.

"We are still right in it here. There are a loads of points and games still to play."

Sam Winnall steps up his comeback from injury in the Owls’ Under-23s win over Hull