Sam Winnall steps up his comeback from injury as Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s beat Hull City

Sam Winnall continued his comeback from injury by playing 70 minutes of the Owls' Under-23s win at Hull City.

The centre-forward, who spent eight months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury while on loan at Derby County last term, started the development match at the KCOM Stadium yesterday.

Winnall has now featured in back-to-back U23 matches. He marked his return to action by scoring the winner in Wednesday's over Crewe Alexandra last week.

Speaking in a recent interview to The Star, Winnall said: "It is going to be a fresh start for me under new management and new staff and I'm really looking forward to it.

"For obvious reasons, I left last year but now I am back and all I am focused on is getting myself back in the starting eleven, hopefully scoring goals and helping this club to be successful."

Following a long injury lay-off, it is likely the 27-year-old may play one more development match before being considered for first-team selection.

Neil Thompson's side secured maximum points at Hull after a late strike by Liam Waldock.

Meanwhile, the U18s slipped to their first loss of the campaign, losing 3-1 at home to Leeds United yesterday. Jordan O'Brien netted a penalty for the Owls but their West Yorkshire counterparts proved too strong and condemned Wednesday to a first defet in 10 outings.