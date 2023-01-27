Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on their first January signing, but Darren Moore was coy when asked about Aden Flint.

Aden Flint looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday from Stoke City on loan.

The Star understands that the Owls are in the process of trying to finalise a move for the centre back that would see him return to Hillsborough for a second loan spell, with Darren Moore eager to bolster his backline after losing Mark McGuinness following his recall to Cardiff City.

It’s believed that Flint is looking increasingly likely to join Wednesday on loan from Stoke for the remainder of the season after he fell out of favour at his parent club, and it’s a signing that would add a wealth of experience to an Owls side already well placed in their fight for promotion out of League One.

If the deal happens then it would be Flint’s second loan spell at S6 after he spent time there during the 2019/20 campaign, however that was cut short due to injury after what had been an impressive start to life at the club for him.

Flint ticks a lot of boxes for Moore given his physical size, aerial presence and years in the game - and a move for him may be one of the reasons why talks appear to have faltered a little with regards to Michael Hector’s spell training at the club.

Moore refrained from commenting on any potential move for the defender in his press call, however, not even mentioning him by name when he was asked.

He told the media, “I’d love to tell you about transfers or signings coming in, but if anything is to happen then you’ll be the first to know… Nothing is close until the deal is done, and that goes for any future players coming in.