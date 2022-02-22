Match involving Sheffield Wednesday's League One rivals suspended after medical emergency
The match between Sheffield Wednesday’s League One promotion rivals Sunderland and Burton Albion had to be temporarily stopped due to a medical emergency in stands.
The match at the Stadium of Light was suspended just five minutes into the match and both sets of players were taken off the pitch so the supporter could receive treatment.
Our sister paper, Sunderland Echo, reported that when it was announced over the public address system that there was a medical emergency, supporters applauded to show their support for the person affected.
A tweet from Sunderland’s Twitter account then read: “Stewards are currently clearing the area to ensure the emergency services can safely transfer the patient from the seating deck. Further information regarding the game will be communicated in due course.”
Both teams then returned to the pitch and play then resumed after a ten-minute warm-up.