The 25-year-old will serve a three-match suspension for a straight red card shown in the Addicks’ 4-0 thrashing by Oxford United over the weekend.

Clare is seen by many at S6 as a controversial figure, having left Wednesday in 2018 on free agent terms to head north of the border to Hearts.

But his Hillsborough return is on ice after the midfielder, who has been used more recently as a centre-half by Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson, was adjudged to have kicked out at Oxford forward Matty Taylor.

Sean Clare scored his only goal for Sheffield Wednesday in defeat to Aston Villa in February 2018.

“He’s a little unlucky,” said Jackson. “At the start there is a foul on him – Taylor drags him down and then holds him by the foot. He is trying to get his foot away. Taylor reacts to that and that is what the referee has seen.

“You want players to keep their heads in that moment but I get his frustration – he has been fouled and is having his foot grabbed by the lad. He’s reacted to that and he is the one who is sent off.

“He’s not punched him in the face. He’s been sent off for violent conduct and I don’t think there was anything too violent in it. It doesn’t sit well with me that he is going to miss three games for that.