The list included long-time Owls figures including the likes of Tom Lees, Kieren Westwood and Adam Reach and short-term flops including Elias Kachunga and Moses Odubajo.
Julian Börner and Andre Green left for fees and the loan terms of Jack Marriott and Izzy Brown were not renewed. The winds of change blew hard after a crushing relegation from the Championship.
So much water has flowed under the bridge since and without them Wednesday have launched into a promotion back to the second tier at the first attempt.
But how are the 16 departed Owls doing since that whirlwind summer?
Via shock moves abroad, a humiliating release, probable titles wins and injury woes, here’s a full run-through guide.
1. Julian Börner
Leaving for a small six-figure fee at the start of August, German defender Börner has settled in nicely at Hannover, taking the captain's armband. In 20 appearances he has contributed a goal. The underachieving German second tier side sit 12th of 18, three points from relegation danger.
Photo: Martin Rose
2. Liam Shaw
After a controversial pre-contract switch over the border, Shaw has found opportunities hard to come by at Celtic. Manager Ange Postecoglou was appointed after Shaw's arrival and only allowed him 65 minutes of full senior action before he was farmed out to Motherwell on loan in January. He's played only 148 minutes in nine matches with the Fir Park side.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Joey Pelupessy
A maligned figure at Wednesday, Pelupessy sealed a free transfer switch to Turkish top tier outfit Girespunspor and up until recently has been a near ever-present. Since being sent off early in mid-January he has yet to feature, however, and has watched the club lose their last four to dip into the relegation places.
Photo: SWFC
4. Jack Marriott
A huge flop at Wednesday as injury took hold of his loan stint, Marriott was released from his Derby contract and joined Championship new boys Peterborough, his former club. Scored against Sheffield United early doors but a hamstring issue took the heart out of his season. Fit again, he has made 12 league appearances in total for the second tier strugglers.
Photo: George Wood