Lucas Joao scored a brace as Sheffield Wednesday came-from-behind to secure a 2-2 draw at home to South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Owls writer Dom Howson picked out four talking points from the draw at Hillsborough.

Atdhe Nuhiu battles for the ball with Semi Ajayi

Lucas Joao is bang in form

The centre-forward was quiet prior to his first half opener. He produced a typically excellent, polished finish after a great through ball by Adam Reach. Joao's movement in the penalty area was also good for his second as he glanced in Daniel Pudil's centre. The double took Joao's goal tally to eight for the season. Eight goals in 17 appearances is a top return for the Portugal international.

Wednesday kept battling

The hosts did not give up after going 2-1 down. Their confidence is low as a collective unit but they didn't throw the towel in. The Owls dug deep and ground out a result. “We showed character and heart,” said under-fire Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay. “The players gave everything. Rotherham played well themselves. It was an intense derby for both teams.”

Owls skipper Tom Lees closes down Millers Ryan Wiliams.

They did not lose

A point is better than nothing and Rotherham could have left Hillsborough with three had Richie Towell and Will Vaulks not fluffed their lines in front of goal following good approach play late on. Although their performances have been unconvincing, Wednesday have picked up four points from their last two home fixtures. They need to build on that.

Troubled times

Wednesday have the worst defensive record in the second-tier, accrued just five points from their last nine Championship matches and fallen to 17th in the rankings. Disgruntled supporters repeatedly called for Luhukay to be axed in the second half. Wednesday’s players have to take their share of the blame for the Owls’ poor form but, ultimately, the buck stops with the manager.