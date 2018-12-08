VIDEO: Paul Warne says Rotherham United were the better team after derby draw at Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

Paul Warne says he was disappointed his Rotherham United side didn't come away with all three points from the trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Millers fell behind at the end of the first half only to score twice inside the opening ten minutes after the restart.

Paul Warne

Wednesday hit back to ensure honours were even, but Millers' chief Warne believes his team just about edged the contest.

"I thought we were the better team," said Warne.

"We came here and tried to get at them.

"I thought to go in at half-time 1-0 down was harsh.

"But to get a point away isn't the worst day in my office."

Warne believes the swirling wind and heavy downpours made the conditions more favourable for his side.

He added: "I thought this was an ideal game in terms of the conditions, for us.

"I thought because of the wind that we would get in behind them.

"That made players make decisions that we don't normally make.

"When we got the second we didn't take our chances to get a two-goal cushion.

"We need to turn these draws into wins."