Massive shock results give Sheffield Wednesday a huge boost in League One title race

The Owls are in action tomorrow afternoon as they head to Derby County to face Paul Warne’s promotion hopefuls, and they now have a chance to close the gap on first place.

Plymouth Argyle had won nine home games on the bounce in League One going into Friday night’s clash with Port Vale, but two second half goals from the visitors secured a surprise victory and saw the Pilgrims lose their spot at the top of the table.

And things got even better for Wednesday when Ipswich Town conceded a late equaliser against Fleetwood Town, meaning that Darren Moore’s side have been handed a big chance to put more pressure on. And potentially even go top of the table this weekend.

A victory for the Owls is a big ask given their record – especially away from home – against Derby, but they go into the game on a seven-game unbeaten run and full of confidence for their trip to Pride Park.

Should they pick up all three points then they will overtake Plymouth and Ipswich moving to the top of the table on goal difference. They currently have +19 compared to the Pilgrims’ +15, and will now see Saturday’s game as a huge opportunity.

Wednesday face Derby at 12.30pm, and the hosts will be out to keep up an unbeaten run of their own having not lost since mid-October’s defeat to Ipswich.

