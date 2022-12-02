The Owls face Derby this afternoon in their first meeting since the clash at Pride Park in 2021 that saw Darren Moore’s Wednesday side relegated out of the Championship.

Both sides find themselves on unbeaten runs in the third tier at present, but the former Rotherham United boss says that it’s Wednesday ‘real depth’ that makes them stand out this season.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post ahead of the game, Warne said, “They are a formidable outfit and have recruited really well. They have got a real depth and that is what I think they have got more than the majority.

"Ipswich and Wednesday have probably got the strongest squads - and over a season it can pay dividends if you can keep them happy.”

Warne also spoke about the quality of the division in general, comparing it to last season when he managed to secure automatic promotion with the Millers.

He added, “I think the stronger teams are stronger and I think you can see that by the fact of where Oxford and Wycombe are and probably us to be fair. We are not in the top six either.

"If you look at the teams on paper, Ipswich have built that team over the past 18 months as have Sheffield Wednesday. Plymouth have done really well… There's a lot of teams who are expected to finish in the top six, that's for sure.

"But even if you go down to Exeter, we played them and they are a good side and Port Vale were. Morecambe were difficult to get points off. The lower teams have got better as well.

"Last year, it was sort of six from eight - this year, it feels like it could be six from ten."

