Sheffield Wednesday confirm exit of Owls duo in search of games - set for early debuts

Glover and Aguas have both been in and around the Owls first team this season, and made their debuts for the club having impressed Darren Moore and the technical team with their efforts in training.

Now though, as the club looks to get more senior minutes into their legs, it has been confirmed that they will both spend some time in the Northern Premier League with the Nailers – who currently sit bottom of the table and are desperate for a turnaround in fortunes.

Wednesday said on their website on Friday evening, "Paulo Aguas and Jay Glover have joined Belper Town on a one-month loan deal… The Owls duo will immediate link up with the Pitching In Northern Premier League side ahead of their trip to FC United of Manchester this weekend.

“Both regulars for our Under-21s, it will be their first career loan moves away from Hillsborough and into senior football.”

Meanwhile, Belper’s official Twitter account said that they were ‘delighted’ that the duo had joined, adding that they ‘are eligible for tomorrow’s fixture away to FC United of Manchester’.

It has also been confirmed that the loan will run until January 3rd – though there’s a chance that it could be extended if things go well for the two Owls youngsters.

Jay Glover and Paulo Aguas have joined Belper Town on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

Aguas and Glover join Luke Jackson on the list of players out on loan, with the goalkeeper having joined Matlock Town last month.