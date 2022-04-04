Gregory was the one who popped up in stoppage time to head home a much-needed winner to make it 2-1 to Darren Moore’s side, but things could have been very different if it wasn’t for the Owls goalkeeper a few minutes earlier.

With Wednesday pushing for a winner they were hit on the break, and the visitors found themselves outnumbering the Owls backline with a great chance to take the lead.

But Peacock-Farrell, who had barely had anything else to do all game, came good as he made himself big and kept out Ayoub Assal from close range, giving Wednesday the impetus they needed to kick on and push for a second goal.

When asked about the potentially game-winning stop, Gregory said, “Massive, massive… When you see them going through like that, you think the worst but what a save from Bails, he kept us in the game.

"He's been class. He's more important than anyone, we just need him to keep confident and that'll help him massively today. 'Keepers can switch off when they're not busy, so thankfully he was switched on and he made the save, he's done well today. Maybe that just gave us a little boost, sometimes you need something to happen like that for us to realise 'Right, let's go win this now'. That was the time."

Peacock-Farrell is still chasing a club record 17th clean sheet – he’s currently got 14 – and will be hoping that he can pick up a few more in the final few games in order to break the record previously set by former Owls goalkeeper, Keiren Westwood.

Vital save from Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell against AFC Wimbledon.

Wednesday have six games left to try and remain in the League One top six and secure a spot in the promotional Play-Offs for the 2021/22 campaign, and it certainly feels as though their goalkeeper will have a major role to play if they’re going to go all the way and secure promotion back into the Championship.