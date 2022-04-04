Lee had been in fine form for the Trotters this season, playing 25 games up until it was decided that he would be going for surgery on a niggling injury that was causing him discomfort.

The 33-year-old got to say a belated goodbye at Hillsborough as Bolton were beaten 1-0 back in October, and will no doubt be itching to get back out on the field in time for the visit of thousands of Wednesdayites on Saturday afternoon.

Lee has scored five goals for Ian Evatt’s side this season, and they’ll certainly be hoping he can chip in a few more once he recovers from his heel spur operation if they’re to make a late push towards League One’s Play-Off places.

Speaking to the media after their 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic, the Bolton boss said, “Kieran is doing very well... His heel around the wound was very sore and he was struggling to get his boots on - but that has eased in the past week, got better and better, and I don’t think he will be far away.”

Meanwhile, he went on to say, “Every game for this football club is a big game… We’re a big football club that’s been expected to win and we want to win so we’ll regroup and take some heart and confidence from today and we go again on Tuesday.”