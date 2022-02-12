Massimo Luongo makes Sheffield Wednesday contract admission
Massimo Luongo’s future at Sheffield Wednesday is up in the air at present, with the Australian’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.
Luongo is one of several Owls players who recently entered into the last six months of their deals at Hillsborough, and the experienced Australian has been lauded in recent weeks for the quality of his performances in Wednesday colours.
But despite his impressive showings for Darren Moore, no decision appears to have been made on what may be in the midfielder’s future, though he does admit that it would be nice to stay ‘at a club where you’re comfortable and where you still have ambitions.’
Speaking to Australian website, FTBL, about his contract, the 29-year-old explained, “The chairman runs everything contract-wise… A few players have started contract talks in the past month because they want to know what they’re doing next season.
“I’ve asked the question but they’re still in limbo with it all. There’s me and a few others in the same situation.
“I’m at a good age - I’m playing and playing well. I’m not worried because I could definitely go somewhere else - but it would nice to stay at a club where you’re comfortable and where you still have ambitions.
“But right now I don’t know what’s going on with my future. I’m just trying to enjoy and get the most out of every game.”
Luongo is expected to start in the heart of Wednesday’s midfield on Sunday afternoon when the Owls face Rotherham United in a big South Yorkshire derby that could see them climb back up into the Play-Off places.