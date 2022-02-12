Luongo is one of several Owls players who recently entered into the last six months of their deals at Hillsborough, and the experienced Australian has been lauded in recent weeks for the quality of his performances in Wednesday colours.

But despite his impressive showings for Darren Moore, no decision appears to have been made on what may be in the midfielder’s future, though he does admit that it would be nice to stay ‘at a club where you’re comfortable and where you still have ambitions.’

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Australian website, FTBL, about his contract, the 29-year-old explained, “The chairman runs everything contract-wise… A few players have started contract talks in the past month because they want to know what they’re doing next season.

“I’ve asked the question but they’re still in limbo with it all. There’s me and a few others in the same situation.

“I’m at a good age - I’m playing and playing well. I’m not worried because I could definitely go somewhere else - but it would nice to stay at a club where you’re comfortable and where you still have ambitions.

“But right now I don’t know what’s going on with my future. I’m just trying to enjoy and get the most out of every game.”

Massimo Luongo's Sheffield Wednesday contract is up at the end of the season.