Sheffield Wednesday have granted Plymouth Argyle’s request for more tickets to their League One fixture - and it’s now been sold out.

It was reported earlier this week that Plymouth had sold out their original allocation for their trip to Hillsborough, and that efforts to secure more had been unsuccessful. Wednesday then decided to give them a further 500, though, taking their allocation to 3,700.

It’s expected that the home fans will turn up in numbers at S6 as well given the importance of the game, with Darren Moore’s side knowing that they can go top of the League One table for the first time if they pick up all three points.

A statement from the Pilgrims on Sunday confirmed their sell out, saying, “Following further discussion with Sheffield Wednesday regarding next Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough, we are pleased to say that we have been given another 500 tickets.

“The Green Army have snapped up the entire allocation of tickets for next Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash with promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough including the extra 500 received on Friday.

“3,700 supporters will make the trip to Yorkshire for another huge game at the top of Sky Bet League One. Thank you for your incredible support... 3,200 tickets had already been bought by supporters, but following further discussion with Sheffield Wednesday we were given another 500 tickets.

“This takes our total allocation for the game to 3,700 and there will be no further tickets.”