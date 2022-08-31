Mark Hughes explains tactical difference that allowed Bradford City to beat Sheffield Wednesday
It’s been a up-and-down start to life at Bradford City for Mark Hughes. Tuesday’s evening’s Papa Johns Trophy win over Sheffield Wednesday was certainly an ‘up’.
The ambitious fourth tier side beat the Owls 3-1 to spring something of an upset in a match played out between two largely changed teams.
Bradford have suffered frustrating goalless draws in two of their three League Two matches this season but were able to strike three times – twice through Jake Young and once through Kian Harrett – to send Wednesday home without a point.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
-
2
Sheffield United star reveals Sander Berge transfer hope as he allays fans' fears amid Liverpool links
-
3
Last-ditch offer derailed Sheffield Wednesday transfer as attacker makes 11th hour change
-
4
Transfer details revealed as Sheffield Wednesday sell attacker overseas
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday: Championship outfit add George Byers to wishlist as transfer deadline looms
And speaking after the match, former Manchester City boss Hughes admitted his team were able to crack Wednesday’s code easier in no small part due to the fact that Darren Moore’s side came to play and attack the home side, with previous opposition sides having attracted criticism for playing far more defensively against the fancied Bantams.
“I really enjoyed the performance and the levels that we hit,” Hughes said. “We were up against a good team and a higher level team but I thought we gave a really good account for ourselves. Some of our play was excellent.
“It shows when teams open up a little bit against us and go toe-to-toe then we are a very dangerous side and it doesn't matter who we come up against.
“Maybe it is just when teams come here and frustrate us. We have got to find a way to be better at that when the problem is posed to us. It is only a matter of time before we find a way around that.”