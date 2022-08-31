Mark Hughes explains tactical difference that allowed Bradford City to beat Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambitious fourth tier side beat the Owls 3-1 to spring something of an upset in a match played out between two largely changed teams.

Bradford have suffered frustrating goalless draws in two of their three League Two matches this season but were able to strike three times – twice through Jake Young and once through Kian Harrett – to send Wednesday home without a point.

Former Manchester City boss Mark Hughes is now in charge of Bradford City.

And speaking after the match, former Manchester City boss Hughes admitted his team were able to crack Wednesday’s code easier in no small part due to the fact that Darren Moore’s side came to play and attack the home side, with previous opposition sides having attracted criticism for playing far more defensively against the fancied Bantams.

“I really enjoyed the performance and the levels that we hit,” Hughes said. “We were up against a good team and a higher level team but I thought we gave a really good account for ourselves. Some of our play was excellent.

“It shows when teams open up a little bit against us and go toe-to-toe then we are a very dangerous side and it doesn't matter who we come up against.