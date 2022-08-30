Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much-changed squad including new addition Alex Mighten had chances to get more out of the match and Michael Smith signalled his return to the squad with a goal from the spot, but lacklustre work at the back allowed the League Two Bantams to win out.

Asked whether he’ll take much to heart over the defeat in a competition that has been questioned in terms of its importance in recent seasons, Moore said: “We do. We want a mentality all the way through the football club no matter what game it is.

“I was happy with the commitment of the team tonight. Even though we made a lot of changes, the game was even and the two goals were just naive.

“They’ll learn from it, obviously it has cost us. But in terms of the group having another 90 minutes, they’ll benefit.

“We might not feel it tonight because of the result, but in terms of where we’re going in weeks to come they’ll benefit.”

Injury to youngster David Agbotohoma pushed Reece James to the right-hand side of defence, a switch that altered the balance of the Owls bacline.

Moore continued: “I thought the game was even, but we lost David [Agbontohoma] at half-time, which jolted the balance. The goals could have been defended better, there was a bit of naivety from our youngsters in certain situations but still you expect better.