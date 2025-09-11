Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, has thanked Manchester United for their role in getting Harry Amass to Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old full back was the only new arrival at Wednesday on deadline day as the Owls struggled to get players through the door due to their ongoing financial problems, with Dejphon Chansiri still unable or unwilling to provide assurances to the English Football League of his ability to continue funding the club going forward.

It meant that many names who were linked with Wednesday, and with whom elements had been agreed, were unable to join the club’s fight for 2025/26 - but United stepped up in their own way to make sure that the deal went through. As previously reported by The Star the Red Devils agreed to pay for everything regarding the youngster - from his wages through to accommodation costs and bonuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United are thanked by Sheffield Wednesday

For that, the Owls boss is very grateful, but he also says that there’s a sense of pride there as well given the desire for the teenager to take his next steps in blue and white in South Yorkshire.

“I think we have to be proud,” the Dane told the media today. “And very thankful. Because what they have done for us is fantastic, and big respect for that. I’m proud because they could see that Sheffield Wednesday would be a good space - a good club - for Harry, and they have shown trust in this direction. On that other hand, what they have done for us is big respect - so thank you...

“We had a longer list, and we’d agreed with more players, but they would not allow us to sign them. We had a bigger list, but we’re very happy to have Harry here - so I praise that a lot.”

Amass is in line to make his Owls debut this weekend as the club welcomes Bristol City to Hillsborough, with Pedersen confirming that he’s in the frame to make his first appearance for SWFC on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join