Former Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, Matthew Whittingham, is on trial at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Star understands that the Owls are running the rule over the 20-year-old following his Wolves exit this summer, with the club looking to bolster their youth ranks ahead of what could be a tough season ahead.

Wednesday have already confirmed the arrival of new signings, Cole McGhee, Harry Evers and Denny Oliver this summer as additions to their U21 setup, but it’s known that they’re on the lookout for further acquisitions to add to Andy Holdsworth’s options for the Professional Development League.

Whittingham joined Wolves in 2023 from City, and has had numerous chances to train with the club’s senior team, however it was confirmed in June that he would be moving on to find a new challenge elsewhere.

And that new challenge could be in blue and white, potentially, with the central midfielder believed to have featured for Wednesday in a 2-0 U21s defeat to Derby County over the weekend, playing alongside other new arrivals in an Owls XI on Saturday.

New signings, Evers and Oliver, are also believed to have played in the tie, as well as previously reported trialists, Reece Clairmont and Alexander Asaba. It remains to be seen how many of them will take to the field later this week when a Wednesday side faces Scarborough Athletic on Friday night.

Many young Owls are currently training with the first team at Middlewood Road given the lack of senior players, with the likes of Logan Stretch, Jarvis Thornton, Rio Shipston, Cole McGhee, Reece Johnson, Bruno Fernandes and George Brown all featuring in a 2-0 win over Mansfield Town over the weekend.

As reported by The Star today, Wednesday’s first team are set to take on a Burnley XI this Saturday, and plenty of players under the age of 21 are likely to feature once again under the watchful eye of manager, Danny Röhl. As of yet the Owls are yet to make a single senior signing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign that gets underway next week.

