Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be having a look at former Arsenal attacker, Reece Clairmont, following his Gunners exit.

The 18-year-old, who plays predominantly as a left winger, was confirmed to be leaving the Premier League outfit in June, and is now on the hunt for a new home as he looks to take the next steps in his young career.

Clairmont joined Arsenal in 2020 as an U14 after being picked up from Ryan FC in Walthamstow, and featured six times for them in the U18 Premier League last season prior to his departure alongside many others this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday played two Derby County teams at the weekend

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s understood that the teenager started for the Owls in an U21 fixture against Derby County over the weekend that saw the Rams come away as 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Dantel Hodges and Justin Oguntolu, while U18s teams from the two clubs played out a 0-0 draw.

It remains to be seen how long Clairmont will be given to try and earn himself a deal at Middlewood Road, but with Wednesday’s youth set to be relied on heavily this season amid the embargo and fee restrictions currently placed on the club, they’re looking seriously into the bolstering of their academy ranks.

Alexander Asaba, the son of former Sheffield United striker, Carl, also featured in the game against Derby County, with the youngster looking to secure a contract with the Owls on the back of what has been a pretty substantial trial period in blue and white.

A Wednesday XI will take on Scarborough Athletic on Friday night as the youngsters continue to prepare for the season ahead, and it’ll be interesting to see if Clairmont features once again over at The Mounting Systems Stadium.

