Exclusive:Next Sheffield Wednesday friendly run-out revealed as Premier League Burnley wait

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 12:38 BST
Sheffield Wednesday will take on a Premier League side on Saturday in their latest behind-closed-doors friendly, The Star understands.

The Owls played out a behind-closed-doors, 120-minute run-out with League One Mansfield Town on Saturday in which Olaf Kobacki and Ike Ugbo grabbed the goals in a 2-0 win. The focus of the run-out was placed on building up fitness minutes, with pre-determined substitutes from both sides placed alongside an unorthodox, three-period match set-up mirroring that of Wednesday’s friendly with Werder Bremen last season.

Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, The Star understands that a Wednesday side will make the trip over the Pennines this coming Saturday (August 2) to take on a Burnley XI in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Burnley Training Centre. The Clarets, who won promotion to the Premier League last season, have a fan-facing friendly lined up at Stoke City the same day but have a huge squad that will allow for two fixtures. It’s expected that Burnley will take the stronger of two sides to the Potteries.

It will be the fourth known run-out of an Owls pre-season that has so far taken in three wins; a 3-2 victory over Manchester City’s under-23s, a 2-0 win over National League York City and the weekend’s victory over Mansfield.

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

All matches have been played behind closed doors, with the win over the Stags having been covered publicly via the club’s social media feeds. The previous two games were not publicly acknowledged in what is a fairly standard practice in pre-season programmes the country over - just last summer Wednesday took on Brighton & Hove Albion and Rotherham United in training ground run-outs that were never officially disclosed due to agreements between the two clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What has been unusual in an unusual summer at S6 is a lack of any friendly clash played in front of supporters, with Wednesday supporters set to take a first look at their side for the 2025/26 season in their Championship opener at Leicester City next weekend.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday take ex-Arsenal attacker Reece Clairmont on trial after he leaves the Gunners

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice