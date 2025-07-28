Sheffield Wednesday will take on a Premier League side on Saturday in their latest behind-closed-doors friendly, The Star understands.

The Owls played out a behind-closed-doors, 120-minute run-out with League One Mansfield Town on Saturday in which Olaf Kobacki and Ike Ugbo grabbed the goals in a 2-0 win. The focus of the run-out was placed on building up fitness minutes, with pre-determined substitutes from both sides placed alongside an unorthodox, three-period match set-up mirroring that of Wednesday’s friendly with Werder Bremen last season.

Now, The Star understands that a Wednesday side will make the trip over the Pennines this coming Saturday (August 2) to take on a Burnley XI in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Burnley Training Centre. The Clarets, who won promotion to the Premier League last season, have a fan-facing friendly lined up at Stoke City the same day but have a huge squad that will allow for two fixtures. It’s expected that Burnley will take the stronger of two sides to the Potteries.

It will be the fourth known run-out of an Owls pre-season that has so far taken in three wins; a 3-2 victory over Manchester City’s under-23s, a 2-0 win over National League York City and the weekend’s victory over Mansfield.

All matches have been played behind closed doors, with the win over the Stags having been covered publicly via the club’s social media feeds. The previous two games were not publicly acknowledged in what is a fairly standard practice in pre-season programmes the country over - just last summer Wednesday took on Brighton & Hove Albion and Rotherham United in training ground run-outs that were never officially disclosed due to agreements between the two clubs.

What has been unusual in an unusual summer at S6 is a lack of any friendly clash played in front of supporters, with Wednesday supporters set to take a first look at their side for the 2025/26 season in their Championship opener at Leicester City next weekend.

