The sale Sheffield Wednesday striker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, is set to give the club a much-needed cash injection.

As previously reported by The Star, the talented 15-year-old is on the brink of completing a switch to Premier League giants, Manchester City, in a deal believed to be worth around £1.5m – and it’s now close to completion.

It’s understood that the teenager has now passed his medical with the Cityzens ahead of his move, with the only hold-up now being Premier League approval, which is expected imminently.

The Star was led to believe that Wednesday were eager to try and get a substantial figure up front, which makes sense considering the current situation regarding unpaid moneys, and it’s thought that they are expecting around £1m once it is officially finalised.

Caelan-Kole, who is the younger brother of Owls striker, Bailey, and son of former Everton man, Danny, had a very impressive campaign in 2024/25 that saw him score 24 goals in the U18 Professional Development League - finishing as top scorer – despite being years younger than many of his opponents.

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri is set to sign for Manchester City

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday for Manchester City | Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri

It was that form, along with his call-ups by both England and Scotland at youth level, that has led to interest from the top-flight, and it has long since been thought that Pep Guardiola’s City would be his next destination.

The cash injection that will come on the back of Cadamarteri’s sale will be welcomed by Dejphon Chansiri given the financial chaos at Hillsborough that has seen many – players and non-playing staff included – go without their wages for June.

It remains to be seen exactly when the i’s will be dotted and t’s will be crossed, but there is hope that approval will be given before the end of the week.

Wednesday are currently under embargo and subject to a three-window fee restriction due to the default of payments, and the money coming in from the teenager’s departure is set to help settle some of the debt owed.

It could be that another round of income is on the way as well, with Sutura Kakay potentially on the move to Southampton after turning down a professional contract at Middlewood Road, but that figure isn’t believed to be anywhere near as substantial.

