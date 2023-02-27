Sheffield Wednesday’s League One counterparts, Oxford United, have started their new manager hunt after parting ways with Karl Robinson.

Robinson had been manager of the U’s for almost five years up until the decision to fire him after the 3-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers at the weekend, and a new era will now begin at the club as the interim management team look to halt an eight-game winless streak.

The news was confirmed on Sunday morning, with the club also explaining who would be taking over while they look for a replacement.

“Oxford United can confirm the departure of Karl Robinson who leaves his role as Head Coach at the club with immediate effect,” a statement read.

“The Board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.

“The search for a new Head Coach will be thorough and extensive and is already underway… While that work is undertaken the existing coaching staff of Craig Short, Leon Blackmore-Such and Wayne Brown will take charge of the First Team with their immediate focus being our next game, away at Lincoln City on Saturday.”

Former Lincoln City and Blackpool boss, Michael Appleton, is the current favourite to takeover at Kassam Stadium, with the club reportedly eyeing up a return for the manager that got them promoted to League One back in 2015/16 during a three-year stint in Oxfordshire.

Karl Robinson parted ways with Sheffield Wednesday's League One counterparts Oxford United. (Joe Dent)

Oxford's next game sees them travel to Lincoln this weekend.

