Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glover was a surprise name in the starting XI as Wednesday lined up against Rochdale on Tuesday night, with the 19-year-old becoming the latest Middlewood Road product to step into the first team limelight.

He played 70 minutes of the 3-0 win and acquitted himself well at Hillsborough, which was made even more impressive given his shift from midfield in the academy to right wingback in Darren Moore’s senior ranks. It was a big night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It meant a lot!” he told the club’s official website. “I’ve been a fan since I was younger and had a season ticket since I was around 12, and then getting my scholarship was a proud moment, but Tuesday night was what I’ve been working towards.

“It was weird walking out to the music and hearing ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ because normally I’m in the stands singing it! I used to go to games with my dad, one of his friends and my little brother.

“I always remember Reda and Jermaine Johnson and Michail Antonio. I remember when Nicky Weaver used to play for us too, and I’ve been able to work with him in the academy.

“My family were really proud of me, they used to take me all across the country when I played for Sheffield Boys and they were really happy for me to make my debut… Neil Thompson and Steven Haslam told me they were really happy for me too and said that I did well.”

Jay Glover made his Sheffield Wednesday debut this week against Rochdale.

Glover has been in and out of first team training on plenty of occasions lately, and played a part in preseason as well – so he admitted that he had an inkling that something might be on the cards when he got a call to head up to join the seniors earlier in the week.

“I found out on Monday morning,” he explained. I was in the dome and Thommo came over to tell me I was training with the first team. I went to train and we were doing shape work so I had a little thought, but I still wasn’t too sure…

“Then we had a pre-match meeting and the team was announced which was a great feeling!”

Glover went on to talk about the support that he had from Moore and the others in the first team, offering insight into what is expected.

He added, “The gaffer always tells me to keep working hard and keep my feet on the ground. When I train with the first team he wants me to impress and not just be there to make the numbers up, so he’s been really good with me.

“The lads were really good with me too. They just told me to focus on playing my game and they all congratulated me afterwards as well. I had really good support from the senior players.”