Sheffield Wednesday announced the signing of left-back Jaden Brown on a free transfer on Wednesday afternoon, with midfielder Dennis Adeniran and loanee winger Mile Shodipo added to the squad in the last week.

The hard work continues behind the scenes at S6 and Wednesday are hoping to add a handful more players to their squad as they limber up for a tough season back in League One.

One name linked with a Hillsborough switch is former Swindon Town centre-half Akin Odimayo, who impressed despite the Robins’ relegation from the third tier last season.

Reported Sheffield Wednesday target Akin Odimayo is training with Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old is a free agent having left the troubled County Ground side last month and has a number of suitors including Derby County and Portsmouth.

Reports from the South Coast have revealed that Odimayo is currently training with Pompey as Danny Cowley takes a closer look at him. Suggestions that he is close to agreeing a deal with Wednesday’s League One rivals appear to be wide of the mark, however.

Odimayo was offered a contract by Swindon, with his age meaning a fee would likely have to be paid by any new club so long as that contract offer was worth more than the one he was on previously.

Like Wednesday, Portsmouth are in the midst of a huge squad overhaul, with a swathe of players having left the club this summer.

Wednesday supporters have been left impressed by the club’s transfer activity since their embargo was lifted last week.