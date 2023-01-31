Any potential deal to bring Michael Hector back to Sheffield Wednesday appears to be showing no immediate sign of getting any closer, The Star understands.

Hector’s status as a free agent means his signing is not one that must be completed by tonight’s 11pm transfer window deadline and so can be certainly be revisited in the coming days and weeks.

The Star revealed last week that after exploratory talks while any deal to sign the former Chelsea man was not off the table, Hector’s trial period with the club had effectively been placed on pause and that he did not feature in training in the second half of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Hector is a free agent having left Fulham in the summer.

Darren Moore confirmed this was the case, putting the main reasoning down to the intense fitness testing Hector had undertaken.

But it is The Star’s understanding that four days on from that confirmation, Hector has not yet returned to resume his trial with the Owls and that with Wednesday approaching deals for the likes of Celtic youngster Stephen Welsh, another League One club has expressed an interest in discussing a possible deal with the Jamaican international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday strengthened their defensive arsenal last week with the announcement of the signing of another ex-player, Aden Flint, who returned on loan from Championship side Stoke City until the end of the season.