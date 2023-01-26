Major twist in Michael Hector’s mooted Sheffield Wednesday return as trial sits on pause

Sheffield Wednesday’s potential re-signing of fan favourite defender Michael Hector appears to have hit something of an impasse, The Star understands.

The Star revealed last week that the Owls were considering the potential signing of the free agent, with manager Darren Moore later revealing he had started training with the club with a view to taking a look at his condition given Hector had played only once since November 2021.

The initial view of the Owls boss was that he had been impressed by his early performances in training.

Sheffield Wednesday trialist Michael Hector. Pic: Steve Ellis.

It is believed exploratory talks have been held between club and the player’s representatives but that as things stand there is no sign of an imminent agreement.

While a mooted deal is not necessarily off the table and could be revisited in the coming days, The Star can reveal that Hector’s trial is effectively on pause and that he has not trained with the club at the back end of this week as the Owls prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Fleetwood Town.

It leaves questions as to where Wednesday are at in the transfer window with only a few days to go until it closes for business on Tuesday evening.

Hector of course could be signed outside of the confines of the window given he is a free agent.

Darren Moore’s title-chasing side are two players down in the changing room after the departures of loanee pair Alex Mighten and Mark McGuinness back to their parent clubs, while injuries to George Byers and Reece James have depleted them further.

Unbeaten in nearly four months, Wednesday’s need for additions was not desperate at the outset but their manager has made clear in the second half of the window that reinforcements are needed.

“Without a doubt we’re lighter,” Moore told The Star last week. “We’re working extremely hard to add to what we’ve got, but the truth of the matter is that we are two bodies lighter and come the end of the window I want to make sure we are in that stronger position to where we started.