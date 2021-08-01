Major Sheffield Wednesday injury boost as Owls return to competitive action

The Owls had a difficult season in terms of injuries last time out, but with today’s game against Huddersfield Town just a few hours away, it looks as though they will have only one player absent because of injury.

Moore explained on Saturday that the full extent of Josh Windass’ hamstring injury is still unknown as he continues to undergo tests on it, however he did hint last month that he could well be out for a substantial amount of time.

There is good news though, with the Owls manager telling the media that Dominic Iorfa and Massimo Luongo – who have both been missing from competitive action for a long time now – are available and up for selection against the Terriers, while Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson could also return.

Bannan and Paterson missed the 2-1 win over Port Vale in the final preseason friendly, but Moore has suggested that they too are now fit to return.

He told the media, “They all came the off the pitch after training today, so they should all be fine and well, and raring to go.”

There could be a number of official debuts for Wednesday at Hillsborough today – back in front of supporters once again – following a busy summer of incomings, however it seems they’ll have to wait to see Florian Kamberi as he sorts out his documentation to get out on the field.