A chain reaction set off by the sacking of Jesse Marsch by Leeds United this week could spark Championship interest in Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, according to reports in the national media.

The Owls boss has caught the attention of clubs higher up the English football ladder in recent months having guided the club to a four-month unbeaten run while achieving eye-catching results against Premier League opposition in cup competitions.

Wednesday went top of the League One table by leapfrogging Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, applauds the fans prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town at Hillsborough on January 28, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

And the Daily Mail are reporting that should Leeds take on their former under-23 coach Carlos Corberan – now West Bromwich Albion boss – as Marsch’s replacement, the Baggies would have Moore high on their list of potential replacements.

After a shocking start to the season that saw former Owls boss Steve Bruce sacked, the Baggies have recovered impressively with Corberan to sit among the play-off places.

Moore is a fan favourite at the Hawthorns having made over 100 appearances as a West Brom player. He also made his first foray into management there, taking over as caretaker in April 2018 before his surprise sacking the following March with the club fourth in the Championship table.

The Star has reason to believe Moore has already been of at least cursory interest from two Championship clubs this season, though it is believed those sprouts of interest did not materialise into an official approach to the club on either occasion.